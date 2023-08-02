Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Expands By 10.4%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,684,100 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the June 30th total of 3,336,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 179.7 days.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 5.7 %

CJREF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 1,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,812. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $208.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.64. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $292.53 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.0226 dividend. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CJREF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

