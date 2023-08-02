Short Interest in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Drops By 5.8%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,200 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 984,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 293,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,244,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 111,413 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Shares of ELP stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

See Also

