Short Interest in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Declines By 9.3%

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 509,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CWAN
Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $49,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clearwater Analytics Price Performance
Shares of CWAN stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 646,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,051. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.00.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
Featured Articles
