Short Interest in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Declines By 9.3%

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 509,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $974,864.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,081,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,392,083.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $974,864.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,081,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,392,083.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,572,189 shares of company stock worth $168,783,176 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $49,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of CWAN stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 646,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,051. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

