Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Declines By 11.8%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CKHUY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 964,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,688. CK Hutchison has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $6.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.

CK Hutchison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 51 ports spanning 25 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, river trade, and ship repair facilities.

