Short Interest in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Drops By 5.4%

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BC opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.08.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Brunswick will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

