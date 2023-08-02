Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Drops By 8.1%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of Broadway Financial stock remained flat at $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 27,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,324. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

