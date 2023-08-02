Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Drops By 8.1%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
