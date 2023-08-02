Short Interest in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Expands By 7.9%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance
Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 65,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,310. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.03. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
