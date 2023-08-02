Short Interest in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Expands By 7.9%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 65,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,310. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.03. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.