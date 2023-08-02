Short Interest in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Declines By 10.2%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

bioAffinity Technologies Trading Up 5.1 %

BIAF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About bioAffinity Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the third quarter worth $60,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

