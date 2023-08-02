Short Interest in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Declines By 10.2%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
bioAffinity Technologies Trading Up 5.1 %
BIAF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $15.55.
bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
