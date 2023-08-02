Short Interest in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Decreases By 5.4%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Berry Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BRY stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Berry has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Berry had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Berry will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 614,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Berry by 525.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Berry by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

