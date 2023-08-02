Short Interest in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Increases By 8.7%

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.40.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

AZPN traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.71. 241,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,445. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.