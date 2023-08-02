Short Interest in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Decreases By 5.7%

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,300 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 283,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ares Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

AAC opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. Ares Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Ares Acquisition by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Ares Acquisition by 185.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $413,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

