Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Rises By 8.5%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 44,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Amtech Systems Trading Down 2.7 %

ASYS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 34,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Daigle acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 4,564 shares of company stock valued at $39,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amtech Systems by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 296,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 100,890 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 46,441 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

