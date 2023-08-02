Short Interest in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Grows By 9.9%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,820,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 51,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 841,501 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,352. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $128.38. 25,937,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,464,422. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

