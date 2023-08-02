Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Shore Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shore Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SHBI opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $234.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.88. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

Insider Activity at Shore Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Konrad Wayson acquired 3,000 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,427.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $54,609. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shore Bancshares from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

