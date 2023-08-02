Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Shell were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.83.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,385.20.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

