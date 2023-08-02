Seven Hills Realty Trust’s (SEVN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jonestrading in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

Shares of NASDAQ SEVN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 41,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,261. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 33,329 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

