Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

SEVN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 41,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,261. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Institutional Trading of Seven Hills Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 33,329 shares during the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

