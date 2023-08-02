Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Service Co. International updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.
Service Co. International Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.27. 1,288,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59.
In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Service Co. International
Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.
