Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Service Co. International updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.27. 1,288,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 282.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Service Co. International

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.