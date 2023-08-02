Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Purchases 8,450 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 362.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.20. 2,732,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,619. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

