Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000. Coca-Cola comprises 0.7% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 77,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.96. 10,954,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,449,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,369,724 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

