Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Makes New $761,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.44.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.