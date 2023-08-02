Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $534,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.00. 2,281,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.69. The firm has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

