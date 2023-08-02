Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $14.78 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,968. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $51.30.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

