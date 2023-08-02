Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,719,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,183,340. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.