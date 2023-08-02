Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Cuts Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA decreased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,610 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 147,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $531,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. 23,415,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,014,182. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

