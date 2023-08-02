Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,251,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTHR traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,754. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.18. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $205.04.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.8417 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.