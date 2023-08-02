Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Buys Shares of 53,000 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 179.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 302.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBJP traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 847,712 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.15.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

