Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Buys Shares of 21,250 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 0.5% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NVO traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.34. 835,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,016. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.71. The company has a market capitalization of $355.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

