Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Sempra by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.35. 435,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.