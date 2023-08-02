Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $511,000 in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.55% of AlphaTime Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATMC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 57,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,978. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

