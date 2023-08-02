Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SGAMY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841. Sega Sammy has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

