Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Sega Sammy Price Performance
SGAMY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841. Sega Sammy has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.
About Sega Sammy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sega Sammy
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- 3 Things to Love About Roku’s Earnings
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- PetMed Express: A Stock To Watch For A Potential Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.