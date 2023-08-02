Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 505,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $59.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

