Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Increased by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,982 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 11.2% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.62. 350,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,725. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.