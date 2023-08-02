Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,799. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

