Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 93,139.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,139 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.0% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.16. 279,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,531. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

