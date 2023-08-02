Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Kalos Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHV stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.84. The stock had a trading volume of 80,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,256. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.