Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.71. 309,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,558. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.