Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners lessened its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. Schrödinger makes up 1.3% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Schrödinger were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDGR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,284,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,160,000 after purchasing an additional 462,993 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDGR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schrödinger news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 12,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $636,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,230. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schrödinger stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 882,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,129. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 402.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.74). Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

