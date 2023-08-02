Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1,072.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 56,108 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 0.9% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB remained flat at $57.61 during trading on Wednesday. 4,880,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,923,172. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,589 shares of company stock worth $3,025,278 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

