SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SBAC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $308.56.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $228.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.52. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $214.51 and a 1-year high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

