SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.80-13.16 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $228.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.00. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $214.51 and a 12-month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 280.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

