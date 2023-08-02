Saratoga Research & Investment Management Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,080 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 4.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned 0.09% of Medtronic worth $91,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $1,062,316,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.4 %

Medtronic stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

