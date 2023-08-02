Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $35.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sapiens International traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 40115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPNS. Barclays downgraded Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 75,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 713,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 54,430 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 58.0% in the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.13 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 10.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

