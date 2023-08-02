Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,499,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 294,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,735. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

