Salzhauer Michael Raises Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:FPI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 342,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.81. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Farmland Partners

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.