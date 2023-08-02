Salzhauer Michael Purchases 1,496 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial accounts for 5.0% of Salzhauer Michael’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 97,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 48,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,420. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $527.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $57.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.17 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 21.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

