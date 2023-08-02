SALT One Day Trading Volume Hits $18,165.14 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $18,165.14 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00020486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017258 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,529.28 or 0.99856849 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02180878 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,970.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

