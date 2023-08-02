Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Update

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 30th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,063,493 shares of company stock worth $226,781,284. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,110,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,642. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.82 and a 200-day moving average of $194.90. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 583.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

