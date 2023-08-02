Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 138.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $3,628,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,938,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $3,628,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,938,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,063,493 shares of company stock valued at $226,781,284. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

CRM traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $224.27. 4,192,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.47 and its 200 day moving average is $194.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.