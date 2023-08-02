Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BRW remained flat at $7.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,885. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $8.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

